Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

