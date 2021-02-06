Cortex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.69 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Cortex has a market cap of $35.42 million and $12.69 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01215374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.66 or 0.06531689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00052587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

