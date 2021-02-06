COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Up 28.5% This Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $609.73 or 0.01519080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,970 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.