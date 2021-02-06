CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.73

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.73 and traded as high as $56.01. CRA International shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 22,825 shares traded.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

