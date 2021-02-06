CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.73

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.73 and traded as high as $56.01. CRA International shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 22,825 shares traded.
CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.
About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)
CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.