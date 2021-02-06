Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,557.56

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,557.56 and traded as high as $3,572.00. Cranswick plc (CWK.L) shares last traded at $3,450.00, with a volume of 394,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,505.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,556.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

About Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

