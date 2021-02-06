CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $127.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

