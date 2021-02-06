Curio Trading Down 18.7% This Week (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Curio has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $515,486.47 and $11,162.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01193437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.74 or 0.06525415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Curio

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

