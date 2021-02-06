CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

