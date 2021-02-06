Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 809.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $1,608,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

