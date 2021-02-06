Cwm LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

