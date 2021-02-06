Cwm LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 678.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

