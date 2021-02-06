Cwm LLC Sells 409 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

