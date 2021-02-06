Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

