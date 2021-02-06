Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

