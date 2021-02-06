Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Up 0.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.71. 1,164,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 394,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

