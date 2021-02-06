Daniel H. Walker Sells 22,353 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PNTG stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.97 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

