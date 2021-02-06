Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

DAR stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.74. 1,049,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,496 shares of company stock worth $2,833,484. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

