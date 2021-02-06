Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

NYSE DECK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.73. 505,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.