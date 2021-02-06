Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 789 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.