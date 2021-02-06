DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DMTK. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. 1,952,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,279. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

