Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

