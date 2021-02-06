DigitalNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,141.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $45,141.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,028,182,984 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,147,277 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

