Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $541.22

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $541.22 and traded as high as $579.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 30,631 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 595.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.77. The stock has a market cap of £283.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity plc (DTY.L) Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.