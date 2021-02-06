Dimecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,321.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $1,321.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001405 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

