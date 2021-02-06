Donut (DONUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,101.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Donut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $35,101.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 59.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00177340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00225558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044108 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.