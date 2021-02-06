Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 272.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

