Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 872 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

