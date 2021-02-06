Dundee Securities Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to $14.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price decreased by Dundee Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

