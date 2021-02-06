Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHVIU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.28.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

