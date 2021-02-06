Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 837,839 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 200.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

