Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $734,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

