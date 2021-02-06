Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $760,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -287.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

