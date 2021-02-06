Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,783 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

