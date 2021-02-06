Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 854 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

EPAM opened at $377.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $379.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

