Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.