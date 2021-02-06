Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $396.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

