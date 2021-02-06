Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $218.49

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $218.49 and traded as high as $285.00. Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $283.00, with a volume of 12,382 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.94. The company has a market cap of £116.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

About Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

