EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,052.82

Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,052.82 and traded as high as $1,181.15. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) shares last traded at $1,158.00, with a volume of 29,972 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.31. The company has a market capitalization of £742.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77.

Get EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew McKeon bought 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,985.80 ($14,353.02).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.