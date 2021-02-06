Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $996.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

