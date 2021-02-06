Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

