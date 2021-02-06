Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.44. Envela shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 61,064 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Envela by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

