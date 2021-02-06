Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Up 1.5%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.09. 5,251,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,416,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Company Profile (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

