Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac stock opened at $477.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.