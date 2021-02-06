Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $36,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,223 shares of company stock worth $8,186,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

