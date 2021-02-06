Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.