Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 524 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

