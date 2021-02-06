First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Home Depot by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

