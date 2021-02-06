First Trust Advisors LP Has $267.49 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,847 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

