First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.20

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $11.18. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 108,280 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.