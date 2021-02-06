Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42. Fortive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Fortive stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

